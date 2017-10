The Kingdom is a leisurely documentary tour through Japan’s Studio Ghibli, the team behind Spirited Away, The Wind Rises and other anime features. The focus is on director and studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, a perfectionist open to random accidents who often has little idea where his films will end. “The world isn’t simple enough to explain in words, x93 he says. An elegiac note is heard throughout as Miyazaki worries about cultural conformity and ponders retirement.

You can find it here.