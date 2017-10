× Expand My Left Foot / via Facebook

The first glimpse of Daniel Day-Lewis in this 1989 film is his foot, gingerly retrieving an LP from its sleeve and placing it on the turntable. Day-Lewis earned an Oscar for playing a young man contorted by cerebral palsy but determined to overcome his physical barriers. Director Jim Sheridan recreates hard-edged working-class Ireland of the 1950s and the narrow but good-hearted community that eventually supported the boy.

My Left Foot is out now on Blu-ray.