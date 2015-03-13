× Expand Photo courtesy of Cohen Media Group Ã‰DGAR RAMÃREZ as SimÃ³n BolÃ­var.

Simón Bolívar strides through the torch light into his palace and straight for the chamber where his woman waits. They are locked in passionate embrace as treacherous enemies storm the building. Venezuelan director Alberto Arvelo’s The Liberator is as much about Bolívar’s erotic conquests as his military campaigns. It stars Emmy-winner Édgar Ramírez as the handsome and resourceful leader who expelled the Spanish from Latin America but never realized his dream of uniting the continent.

