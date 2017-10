One of Robert Altman’s standout films, The Long Goodbye (1973) was a contemporary adaptation of the Raymond Chandler story and a sly send-up of Hollywood in the Chandler era. Elliott Gould is unforgettable as Philip Marlowe, the private eye as misfit in the hang-loose sex and drugs society of ’70s L.A. But if anything, the hang-loose society comes off worse than the flummoxed, anachronistic anti-hero protagonist. The Long Goodbye is out now on Blu-ray.