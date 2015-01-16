Mas Negro Que La Noche

× Expand Â© 2014 Celeste Films / Filmadora Nacional / Pantelion Films

Although surprised to inherit Aunt Ofelia’s estate, Greta moves into the mossy old manor. Her snarky, shallow friends tag along. But since this is a horror movie, the house is creepy, in the path of thunderstorms, inhabited by a malevolent black cat and flitting shadows, and tended by a housekeeper who knows more than she’s saying. Needless to add, strange things begin to happen in this Mexican picture with a cast recruited from Latino cable programming.

