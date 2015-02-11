May in the Summer

× Expand Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

Writer-director Cherien Dabis plays May, a New York writer who returns home to Jordan to marry. But although her recent book is praised for “putting a human face on the region’s conflicts, x93 she becomes embroiled in conflict. Mom joined a fundamentalist Protestant sect and disapproves of her fiancé, a Muslim intellectual at Columbia University. And that’s only one level of family drama as May wrestles with doubts over marriage in this thoughtful, fun (and funny) film.

