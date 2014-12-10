× Expand UK TV Joan Hickson stars as Agatha Christie's famous detective, the spinster from St. Mary Mead.

“Poirot x93 will probably be remembered as the classic Agatha Christie TV mystery, but another series set in the same era, “Miss Marple, x93 is as superb. The best iteration, a BBC production originally aired in the 1980s, stars Joan Hickson as the clear-eyed spinster sleuth in a lovely English town where nothing is as it seems. Like “Poirot, x93 “Miss Marple x93 features Merchant-Ivory level historical recreations and excellent supporting casts. “Volume One x93 includes four episodes plus bonus material.