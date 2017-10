× Expand Courtesy of Drafthouse Flims

Fracking has turned North Dakota into a boom state, but among the job seekers are those who can’t find work or a place to stay. Pastor Jay Reinke turned his Lutheran church into a shelter for the less fortunate migrants—to the consternation of his parishioners and the wider community. Jesse Moss’ documentary is remarkable for casting light on the shadowy side of North Dakota’s precarious economy as well as capturing the disintegration of Reinke’s life.

