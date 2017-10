It’s not a bitter satire like Dr. Strangelove , but this hilarious 1966 comedy took advantage of a similar shift in sentiment: the revulsion against the potential for a world destroyed by superpower conflict. A gentle spoof of arch-patriots running amok when a Soviet sub runs aground on an East Coast resort, Norman Jewison’s film stars Carl Reiner as a hapless vacationer, Alan Arkin as a Soviet sailor and Jonathan Winters as a bungling cop.

