Sarah waits tables, dreaming of stardom, when a callback comes for the lead role in a horror movie, The Silver Scream . She reluctantly submits to the fiendish casting couch of a diabolical Hollywood producer. It gets bloody over the top by the end, but Starry Eyes begins with the promise of a clever twist on the increasingly tiresome horror genre and presents a face to watch, Alex Essoe, who plays Sarah with Jessica Chastain reserve.