× Expand Photo courtesy of Cohen Media Group

It’s a love story, a light-hearted history of jazz and a historical oddity. Syncopation (1942) traces the music’s origin from Africa through slavery and New Orleans up the river to Chicago. Some scenes will seem patronizing nowadays, but Syncopation invokes Walt Whitman to describe the generous American spirit of jazz. Interactive content is nothing new: The all-star soundtrack artists (Benny Goodman, Harry James, Gene Krupa) were chosen by ballot in The Saturday Evening Post .

You can get it here.