Robert Aldrich directed the greatest film noir, Kiss Me Deadly (1955), and one of the most memorable war movies, The Dirty Dozen (1967). In between came Ten Seconds to Hell (1959), out on Blu-ray. Plucking UXBs from the rubble of postwar Berlin, a German bomb squad plays dice with death. The screenplay has too many stentorian voiceovers, but there are many white-knuckle moments from a strong cast including cocky Jeff Chandler and sullen Jack Palance.

