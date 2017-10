By the time of these final seasons of the long-running ’70s show, the theme music picked up a disco beat and the jokes were rife with Bicentennial references. Some of the plots were “jumping the shark, x93 as they say in the TV business, but funny moments remained. Newhart was best in his maestro of deadpan mode as a psychiatrist refusing to react to his psycho patients. Sharp-tongued Suzanne Pleshette enlivens the proceedings as the doctor’s wife.

