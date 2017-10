In an unlikely sequel to director Michael Winterbottom’s largely improvised The Trip (2010), British actors-comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon regroup for another culinary road trip—this one farther from home, in the more promising countryside of Italy. Playing themselves (or at least their screen personae), the pair of droll Brits engage in witty conversations and impersonations of celebrities while sampling delicious food. And yes, they also discuss the perils of making a sequel.

