While not as psychologically acute as The Talented Mr. Ripley or Ripley’s Game , the latest cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith is a gripping thriller in the key of Hitchcock. Viggo Mortensen and Kirsten Dunst play wealthy Americans on the run in Athens. He has cheated the mob; they fall into mutual dependence with an expatriate tour guide-grifter. Oscar Isaac plays the guide in a soulful performance of moral ambiguity with a twinge of conscience.