Walter Tull was Britain’s Jackie Robinson. Decades before No. 42, Tull, a British citizen when black faces were rare in the U.K., broke his country’s color barrier in soccer and became an officer in the Royal Army during World War I. Prejudice forms a high hurdle in this BBC- TV true-story drama, but Tull was determined to overcome the odds and become the best player, the best leader, in every situation. O.T. Fagbenle stars in this winning story.