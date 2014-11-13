×





The voters have spoken. The winner of theMilwaukee Public Museum’s online contest for “Biggest Sci-Fi Turkey x93 of alltime is… Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.

To be fair about Killer Tomatoes, the 1978 moviewas intended as a turkey—its plot about mutant tomatoes on a homicidal rampagewas intended as a spoof of ludicrous B-movies and was largely accepted as suchat the time. Director John De Bello was able to make a living from his cinematicketchup, turning out no less than three sequels.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes will be screenedat the Milwaukee Public Museum on Nov. 29. It’s the closing entry in the museum’sSci-Fi Film Fest, running in conjunction with its current exhibition, “AlienWorlds and Androids. x93 Tickets for each film are $5. Snacks, soft drinks, beerand “space age cocktails x93 are available for purchase.

For more information, go to http://www.mpm.edu/plan-visit/calendar/sci-fi-film-fest