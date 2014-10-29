Banda Magda’s Music in Many Languages

Greek-American vocalist Magda Giannikou leads Banda Magda, the sort of group that flourishes more easily in New York City than elsewhere: fun and sophisticated, grounded but open to a world of influences. Banda Magda performs an easy-going international repertoire with touches of jazz and cabaret. Giannikou sings in Greek and English—as well as Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

Banda Magda’s latest album, Yerakina, is a two-disc hybrid—an aural CD accompanied by a DVD showing those same songs performed live in the studio. The album’s title track is a Greek folk song about a bird that falls into a well and his rescued by villagers working together. That spirit informs the performances of a band in tune and on beat. The bright colors of their acoustic-electric music shine in performances of joy and sensuous perfection.

The CD is good but watching the DVD is more fun.