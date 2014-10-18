Basil Rathbone’s Scarlet Claw

The Basil Rathbone Sherlock Holmes movies aren’t usually thought of as film noir, but the dark shadowed setting of The Scarlet Claw (1944) comes close—and might even be considered along with the great Universal Studios horror films of the ‘30s and ‘40s with its strange doings in rural Quebec province. As with many movies in the Rathbone adaptations, the story transposed the great sleuth and his loyal sidekick, Dr. Watson (Nigel Bruce), from the Victorian age into the era of World War II.

