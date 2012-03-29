The Book with the Dragon Tattoo

by

<p> Stieg Larsson\'s <em>The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo</em> was a bestseller in Sweden and a cult sensation everywhere else before becoming the first in a trilogy of exciting Swedish films and long before Hollywood announced a remake. Aside from a screenplay in English, there seemed to be no reason to redo <em>Dragon Tattoo</em> and every reason to suspect it would become a big-budget fiasco&mdash;except for David Fincher in the director\'s chair. His morbid sensibility (<em>Seven</em>, <em>Zodiac</em>) may well add rather than detract from the story. </p> <p>Meanwhile, as the weeks tick off toward the film\'s Dec. 21 release date, the Vintage Crime/Black Lizard publishers have put-out a paperback tie-in edition, giving those of us who knew the story from the movies reason to catch up with the rest of the reading public. The ostensible journalist-protagonist, Mikael Blomkvist, is obviously the author\'s fantasy alter ego&mdash;a willful man of integrity tilting his pen against corporate and political power. Patches of the writing are quite good in the efficient, rat-a-tat style of hardboiled crime fiction, and there is often acute psychological insight into the characters. On the other hand, the prose lapses into over-long journalistic digressions on Swedish law and social policy and clunky dialogue where backdrops and back-stories are established. In spite of this, Larsson\'s story is a page-turner, even if a few of the pages are turned over rapidly in the interest of recovering the fascinating plot. </p> <p>Whatever the authorial intentions, on film, Salander elbows Blomkvist from the picture and was probably the main factor in the success of the books. She is a sullen, anti-social anti-hero for our time, a damaged girl trying to locate integrity in a world where hypocrisy and cruelty are easier to find. </p>