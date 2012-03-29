Conan Goes Live

<p> Conan O\'Brien is funny and animated onstage and off&mdash;at least whenever the camera is running. Director Rodman Flenders\' <em>Conan O\'Brien Can\'t Stop</em> documents the comic\'s much publicized response to NBC\'s decision to drop him from the late-night roster. Banned by his exit contract from appearing anywhere on TV for six months, he mounted a 32-city tour called \"Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television.\" While his need for catharsis is more than slightly self-indulgenthe won millions by being dumped and enough publicity to find work elsewhere&mdash;Rodman\'s film is an amusing look at an extravaganza very much resembling an arena rock tour, complete with auditions for back-up singers, planning sessions and backstage accommodations running from ratty to de luxe. </p> <p><em>Conan O\'Brien Can\'t Stop</em> is out on DVD and Blu-ray. </p>