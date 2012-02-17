Del Castillo's Infinite Rhapsodies

Featured on the soundtracks of such (varied) films as <em>Spy Kids 3-D</em> and <em>Kill Bill Vol. II,</em> Del Castillo's Latin sound suggests what might have happened if the Gipsy Kings were raised on rock. The audio disc of the Austin band's new CD, <em>Infinitas Rapsodies</em>, showcases the blistering guitar prowess of brothers Rick and Mark del Castillo and the elastic dynamism of their rhythms, wound somewhere between the cantinas of Mexico, the flamenco bars of Spain and the arena rock circuit. The package's second disc, a DVD, is a visually multi-textured production with snippets of the band on stage, on tour and in betweensitting around and commenting on the process of recording and the inspiration for songwriting.