Solemnity and tears marks the funeral at the start of Dog Eat Dog, along with a set of hard faces plotting revenge. Columbia's entry for Best Foreign Language Picture, out on DVD, is an uncompromisingly dark, violent and discordant look at the country's drug cartel underbelly. Flecked with moments of black humor and splattered in blood, Dog Eat Dog is filmed in the sun bleached, digital camera colors of City of God and paced in tune with its Latin music soundtrack. With greed and betrayal as the primary themes, the debut film by writer-director Carlos Moreno delivers a message by the end of the mayhem: crime pays no for one.