Donald Glover might be best known for starring in NBC's comedy “Community,” rapping (under the Childish Gambino moniker) or writing for “30 Rock” and “The Daily Show,” but at heart he's a terrific stand-up. <em>Donald Glover: Weirdo</em> (out April 10 on DVD) documents a recent show in New York City and catches him with his timing down right in verbal and physical comedy. He can be as outrageous as he pleases, whether riffing on the N-word, sex or pop culture, and deliver it all with a disarmingly high-beam smile. “I'd rather have AIDS than a baby,” he declares. “They're both expensive, you have them for the rest of your life, they're a constant reminder of the mistakes you made…” It looks terrible when written out, but watch him pull it off on stage.