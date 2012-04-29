Exotic Marigold Music

<em>The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel</em>, already screening in some bigger cities, promises to be a decent movie for adult audiences. Director John Madden won an Oscar for <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> and his castincluding Judi Dench, Bill Nighy and Tom Wilkinsonis an all-star lineup of older British actors. And for many alienated moviegoers, the older part is intriguing at a time when Hollywood is fixated on filling seats with teens. The soundtrack CD (released by Sony Music) contains music composed by the prolific Thomas Newman (<em>Erin Brockovich</em>, <em>Finding Nemo</em>) in a lush, easy listening style drawn from the film's Indian setting. The livelier numbers suggest that the retirees staying in the film's namesake resort hotel take in a Bollywood movie or two during their visit.