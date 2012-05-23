A Father-Son Journey

<p> Fathers and sons have bonded in the wild as far back as the first hunting parties of prehistoric man. It's a primal thing. When unemployed journalist Steven Faulkner and his 17-year old son, Justin, embarked on a nine-week, thousand-mile canoe trip from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to St. Louis, Faulkner the elder couldn't resist capturing the experience in words and publishing a well-written account of the journey. </p> <p>His book, <em>Water Walk</em>, has been adopted into a movie, much of it filmed in the Milwaukee area. The director, Robert Cicchini, a veteran movie actor (<em>The Godfather III</em>) and TV actor (“The Sopranos), stars as Steven. Relative newcomer Chase Maser co-stars as Justin. The cast includes a raft of names familiar to Milwaukee theatergoers, including Angela Iannone and John McGivern. </p> <p>See the Milwaukee premiere of <em>Water Walk</em> at 7 p.m., May 30 at the Oriental Theatre. The cast and filmmakers will be on hand. </p>