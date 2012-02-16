Getting Urbanized

<p> For most of history only by a small percentage of the world's population dwelled in cities, but by the end of this century, they may be where nearly everyone lives. Along with the cultural opportunities of urban life comes a less pleasant reality: already one-third of the world lives in slums where the poverty line is considerably lower than in the U.S. In the poor districts of Mumbai, rapidly becoming the Earth's largest city, there is one toilet for 600 people. </p> <p>The trend lines are pessimistic, as admitted by several of the urban planners interviewed for Gary Hustwit's documentary <em>Urbanized </em>(out on Blu-ray), yet his often inspiring film focuses on the positives. Many small steps (worthy of emulation in America) have been taken in some of the world's cities. Copenhagen's bicycle paths run in between sidewalks and parking lanes for cars, encouraging cyclists by safely separating them from motorized traffic. In Bogota, the busses have their own traffic lanes and run efficiently between sleek, contemporary stations to promote fast, efficient commuting. In Santiago, Chile, new public housing was conceived as a “participatory design” project. By leaving family dwellings unfinished, the occupants can alter or upgrade them later as needs change and finances allowan idea anticipated by the Milwaukee bungalows of our city's socialist era, with their unfinished upper levels. </p> <p>A few minor keys are sounded. While consensual public involvement seems to have revitalized a blighted township outside Cape Town, it produced “planning fatigue” in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward. Stuttgart provides an object lesson in how urban planning triggered a civil war over a scheme to raze an historic train station and 200-year old trees in favor of an underground light rail hub and expensive condos above ground. </p> <p>Urban design may help determine whether humanity will flourish in the future or descend into a worldwide Lagos of shantytowns. <em>Urbanized</em> suggests there is no one solution to the challenges of urban life. Top-down planning ruthlessly implemented resulted in Paris, a gem of the world, but also in Brasilia, an inhospitable sprawl more attractive in postcards than on the ground. Citizen participation can lead to safe streets or riots in the streets. Ideas for making a better human environment are plentiful but the road to finding the best solutions in every locality will not be easy. </p>