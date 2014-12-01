More About Give Me Liberty

× Expand Photo from Alice Austen

The Kickstarter campaign for Give Me Liberty, an indie movie set to be filmed in Milwaukee this winter, got off the a rolling start. After just eleven days, screenwriter Alice Austen reported that the project was 64% funded.

“We are going pre-production this week, x93 Austen says, adding that Moscow-based casting director in Moscow Daria Korobova has joined the team. The film’s director, Kirill Mikhanovsky, was born in Russia and studied film in Milwaukee at UWM before moving on to Brazil, where he shot Sonhos de Peixe , winner of the Cannes festival’s Prix Regarde Jeune. After spending several years in Cuba and back in Russia, he returned to the Midwest. Austen is a Chicago playwright whose adaptation of Animal Farm debuted recently at the Steppenwolf Theatre.

Give Me Liberty is auditioning Milwaukeeans for the film. For more information, go to their Facebook Page.