Imaginary Movie Music

<p> Not unlike Brian Eno's 1978 album, the best music for films is often composed nowadays as if for movies existing only in the imagination. That may well have been the inspiration behind many tracks on Safety Fifth's all-instrumental CD <em>Mucca Pazza</em>. </p> <p>Armed with the expected brass and drums but augmented by strings and accordions, the Chicago high-performance marching band opens with the funked-up “Boss Taurus”just the sort of booty-shake one expects from a Mardis Gras parade. It's fine but also the album's least interesting track. Things get much better on “Monster Tango,” whose '60s rock beat and ominous horns suggest music for a rebooted rendition of “The Munsters,” and on the demented Mancini of “Rabbits and Trees.” “Touch the Police” has the madcap energy of a '60s comedy while “Sexy Bull” is a romp in the Kasbah with a hint of Dick Dale. The melodies are memorable and the arrangements imaginative. </p>