×

Alan Turing helped win a world war and changethe world by cracking the Nazi’s military code and developing the science ofcomputers. Despite his accomplishments he was later arrested for homosexuality.The brilliant Turing was a codebreaker forced to keep his inner life encoded. Thesuperb Benedict Cumberbatch plays Turing in The Imitation Game, scheduled to openin theaters on Nov. 28. Meanwhile, Sony Classical has released the moviesoundtrack CD.





The music, composed by Alexander Desplat, isboth moody and mathematical, casting a wintry sheen across precisely developedpassages. As expected, reflection contrasts with apprehension. A prolificsoundtrack artist, Desplat has composed music for over 100 American and Frenchfilms, winning a Golden Globe for The Painted Veil and a Grammy for The King’sSpeech.