Jeff Healey Live

Like a number of other journeyman blues-rock outfits from the '70s and '80s, the Jeff Healey Band made a career from grinding out modestly catchy tunes about the roadhouse life before arena-size audiences. Aside from being Canadian, Healey's distinction was that he was blind and could tear off terrific solos on electric guitar played flat on his lap like a dobro. <em>Live in Belgium</em>, a two-disc DVD-CD set, captures the band during their peak years with a 1993 concert at the Peer Blues Festival. The 13-song collection includes the number that had already become Healey's signature, a cover of George Harrison's “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Healey died in 2008 of cancer. He was only 41.