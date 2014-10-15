Jurassic Park at the Public Museum

×

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park (1993) helped open the door to the computer-generated imagery that has dominated Hollywood action blockbusters ever since. The movie’s theme is science fiction, but in fact, some scientists are working to make the concept of cloning extinct species from recovered DNA come true. Ethicists are worried about reintroducing creatures from the past into the changed ecosystem of now—a danger dramatized in the film by the snapping jaws of Spielberg’s dinosaurs.

Jurassic Park opens the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Sci-Fi Film Fest with screenings at the Dome Theater, October 23 and October 25. Other films in the series include:

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (October 30 and November 1)

2001: A Space Odyssey (November 6 and 8)

The 1968 version of Planet of the Apes (November 13 and 15)

Back to the Future (November 20 and 21)

The series wraps on November 29 on a humorous note with the “Biggest Sci-Fi Turkey of All Time. x93Museum goers are encouraged to vote for the worst science-fiction flick ever made at www.mpm.edu between October 23 and November 6. The winner will be announced on November 8.

Tickets to the Sci-Fi Film Fest are $5 and are available at the museum box office, online here or by calling (414) 278-2728.