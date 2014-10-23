Kickstart a Milwaukee Movie

Two UWM film department graduates are making a feature film—and they need our help. Martin Kaszubowski and Scott Cary are directing Christopher Darling, a film about an indie rock star as he “descends into boredom-fueled hedonism x93 while on tour. They have launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $6,000 by Nov. 14.

Christopher Darling is being shot in Milwaukee. The crew consists of fellow UWM film graduates; leading the cast of local actors and musicians is John Glowacki in the title role. The Kickstarter cash will be used for equipment, props and actors.

To contribute and to find out more about the film, click here.