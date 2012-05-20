Living with Channing

Carol Channing painted herself on the memory of anyone living in the '60s, and dedicated followers of Broadway from any era, with her seemingly endless run in <em>Hello Dolly</em>. With a mouth wider than a Cadillac and big, hubcap eyes, the singing actress was a force of nature onstage (and unmistakable on the TV talk circuit). The documentary <em>Carol Channing: Larger Than Life</em> (out on DVD) shows she's still a sparking dynamo at age 90, continuing to entertain crowds and forgetting nothingas director Dori Berinstein shows in interviews. Channing received an Oscar nomination for her role in <em>Thoroughly Modern Millie</em>, but one suspects there was no substitute for seeing her live, onstage and up close.