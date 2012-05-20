Living with Channing

by

Carol Channing painted herself on the memory of anyone living in the '60s, and dedicated followers of Broadway from any era, with her seemingly endless run in <em>Hello Dolly</em>. With a mouth wider than a Cadillac and big, hubcap eyes, the singing actress was a force of nature onstage (and unmistakable on the TV talk circuit). The documentary <em>Carol Channing: Larger Than Life</em> (out on DVD) shows she's still a sparking dynamo at age 90, continuing to entertain crowds and forgetting nothingas director Dori Berinstein shows in interviews. Channing received an Oscar nomination for her role in <em>Thoroughly Modern Millie</em>, but one suspects there was no substitute for seeing her live, onstage and up close.