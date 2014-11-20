Michael York in Milwaukee

Michael York earned cult status from his lead role in Logan’s Run, but the Shakespearean trained actor was already on the A List for Cabaret and other productions before Logan's release. An Oscar-winning 1976 science-fiction film, Logan’s Run was based on the Malthusian premise that dwindling resources demand drastic measures. Not enough food to feed the world? Kill everyone who reaches age 30 to give the next generation a chance for a hedonistic fling at life. But there are people who want to break the bonds of this self-contained, mindlessly contented society…

York had a prolific career aside from Logan’s Run, with over 70 screen credits (including Basil Exposition in the Austin Powers flicks). Recently diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease that can cause heart and kidney failure, York has launched a campaign to raise awareness, including a stop next month in Milwaukee.

York will give a presentation on Amyloidosis 10:30 a.m.-noon on Dec. 9 at the Froedtert & Medical Center of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center, 8800 W. Doyne Ave. The program will also include a presentation by Medical College hematologist Parameswaran Hari and Milwaukee expatriate author Paul McComas, who has co-written a sequel novel with William F. Nolan. Logan's Journey, set for release in 2015.

The event is free and open to the public.