Milwaukee Film Announces Festival Dates

The Milwaukee Film Festival will return for another year this fall with a 15-day schedule, running Sept. 24 through Oct. 8. With screenings at multiple venues around the Milwaukee, MFF will focus on non-Hollywood feature films from the U.S. and around the world, along with documentaries, programs of short films, talk-backs, panel discussions and parties.

MFF is building on a record of success. Despite Netflix and other streaming options, the festival has shown that a substantial audience wants to get off the couch and out into theaters to experience film as it was long meant to be—on big screens and with an audience. 2014 was the festival’s biggest year yet, with seven participating cinemas and a 16% jump in ticket sales over 2013.

After last year’s festival, executive and artistic director Jonathan Jackson commented, “Everybody today is so busy. I want to understand how people make choices for the movies they want to see. With that in mind, we’ve developed programming brands: if you’re part of Milwaukee’s incredible food scene, you might be drawn to our Film Feast program; if you like music documentaries, horror, kids films, we have them. We want to give people many easy entry points into the festival. x93

