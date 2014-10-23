Milwaukee’s CircleSwitch Releases DVD

× Expand CircleSwitch

The Milwaukee band CircleSwitch has produced an unusually elaborate DVD for a local band. As We Are begins with a documentary of CircleSwitch spliced together from band member interviews and concert footage. As summarized in those interviews, CircleSwitch has released a pair of CDs, most recently Ritual (2013). They have survived lineup shifts and were dormant for a couple years until coaxed from retirement to appear on Eternal, a documentary of Southeast Wisconsin hard rock.

The founding members remained through all the changes. Dynamic frontman Kenny James and rock solid guitarist Danny Rodic have been joined by drummer Eddie Gunz, described by James as adding “groove x93; and bassist Johnny “RockIt x93 Whalen, capable of calling a melody from two notes, according to Rodic.

Melodic riff-powered hard rock is their calling card. Rounding out As We Are is live footage, an end-credits blooper reel and a parcel of music videos drawn from Ritual—their story lines featuring a repertory cast of recurring faces. The best one features CircleSwitch playing on a Downtown Milwaukee rooftop a la Let it Be.

The DVD release party takes place Nov. 1 at Route 20 Outhouse in Sturtevant.