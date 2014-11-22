Mind Bytes from Milwaukee Filmmakers

As Milwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski complete their documentary on the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , they have begun releases bits of the film online. Their “Mind Bytes x93 is a series of one-minute excerpts of interviews they have conducted for the documentary with leading thinkers in the field.

The three “Mind Bytes, x93 focused on Deepak Chopra, Rupert Sheldrake and Jill Purce, have drawn many hundreds of views online. The popularity of those bite-size interviews registers the growing popular interest in consciousness studies and bodes well for the release of their completed film.

Recently, Nigro and Rutkowski flew to Washington, D.C. to attend the Society for Neuroscience conference. They interviewed neurologist Stanislas Dehaene, recipient of the Grete Lundbeck European Brain Research Foundation’s 2014 Big Brain Prize for his pioneering work in the field. Their interview with Dehaene will be included in The Deeper You Go (and probably will be condensed into a Mind Byte).

