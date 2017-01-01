Monty Pythons Flying Circus forever marked British comedy and their influence reverberated far beyond the island kingdom. In the documentary Monty Python Conquers America, Judd Apatow, Carl Reiner and other funny Yanks discuss how Python broadened their ideas on humor. Before the Flying Circus explores where the troop came from. Originally aired on the A&E Network, they have been collected on a two-DVD set, The Rise of Monty Python: The Other British Invasion.

As with anything, knowing their roots is essential to understanding how they developed. Through interviews, still photos and archival footage, Before the Flying Circus chronicles the formative years of the troops British members in the bleak, reduced circumstances of the 50s U.K. and glances sideways at the childhood of the token American, Terry Gilliam. The Brits found each other while studying at Oxford and Cambridge through a shared love of Peter Sellers and other outrageous BBC radio comedians. While doing comedy for BBC television in the late60s, they were joined by the expatriate Gilliam, whose whacky animation became one of Pythons hallmarks. Before the Flying Circus includes many black and white bits from their 1967-68 programs, showing how the lads honed their pointedly drawn, straight-faced excursions into the absurd before debuting as Monty Pythons Flying Circus in 1969.