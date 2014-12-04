Music for Gone Girl

Until the arrival of Gone Girl: Soundtrack from the Motion Picture , I had no memory of the music from the film. And that, arguably, is a good thing. A school of thought could be erected around the idea that soundtrack music should be felt and not heard—providing subtle emotional support without showing off or intruding on the story.

The Gone Girl music was composed by Trent “Nine Inch Nails x93 Reznor and Atticus Ross, who previously worked with director David Fincher on The Social Network and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo , projects that won a Grammy, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for their music. Released as a two-CD set, the Gone Girl soundtrack is an electronic ambient outing a la Brian Eno, suggesting uncertainty and unease without seizing full attention. And yet, the flowing tracks can be listened to with pleasure as music in its own right and as a tribute to the synth pioneers of the ‘70s.

Gone Girl is available on iTunes and on Amazon.