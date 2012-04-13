New From Ancient Egypt

Egypt was home to one of the world's earliest civilizations and at least one of the reasons is clear: the abundant fertility of the Nile Delta and the land bordering the great river enabled Egyptians to rise to a level beyond subsistence. The History Channel series “Plant Egypt” (out on a two-DVD set) testifies to the enduring fascination with an ancient people capable of erecting monuments that continue to strike us as marvels. The breathless narrative and reenactments with live actors and CGI are buttressed by interviews with archeologists, who continue to put together pictures of ancient Egypt from the many pieces of the puzzle left behind. The series is sophisticated enough to concede that much remains speculative; the discovery of a particular inscription may not tell us the truth. After all, propaganda and spin were as familiar to rulers of 3000 BC as they are in AD 2012.