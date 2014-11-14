News from New World Horror

×

Earlier this year, right-wing radio host CharlieSykes aimed outside his usual free fire zone, attacking an indie movie beingfilmed in Wisconsin, The New World Horror. Sykes pegged it as the work ofsneaky subversives making fun of the Tea Party as zombies. In an I HateHollywood interview, director Adam Schabow responded by denying that New WorldHorror is a thinly disguised leftist manifesto. “If anything, the movie isabout extremism from all sides. We happened to chose the Tea Party movementsince it’s such a visible and, in some facets, an angry movement. We touch onextremism from all areas. x93

The project may be delayed. The Janesvillechurch that has served as a primary location for filming suffered a fireearlier this week. “We are determined to keep thingsrolling. The structure was saved but will certainly need repairs, x93 saysco-producer Sarah Bartash. “Luckily, we are near the end of primary photographybut still will have some pickup shots here and there. One of the actors set upa GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to donateto help with the repairs. Adam, who actually had his wedding in the church lastyear, has stated that they will find a way to fix the damage. x93