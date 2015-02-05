Oscar Predictions

× Expand Courtesy of Matt Lankes. An IFC Films Release. Boyhood

When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Its director, the eclectic and often interesting Richard Linklater, will probably win Best Director.

The lesson I learned from jumping on Selma ? In a world where instant reaction is expected, don’t react—reflect. On second (and even third) thought, here are the pictures and people I predict will win Academy Awards—and the films and people I’d like to see as winners.

Best Picture (Likely Winner)

Boyhood

Best Picture (My Favorite)

Birdman (Or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Boyhood is a good movie; Birdman is brilliant cinema.

Best Director (Likely Winner)

Richard Linklater ( Boyhood )

Best Director (My Favorite)

Alejandro Inarritu ( Birdman )

Best Actress (Likely Winner and My Favorite)

Julianne Moore ( Still Alice )

Moore gives an outstanding performance, bringing nuance to a role that could easily have been sheer melodrama. Reese Witherspoon ( Wild ), keep walking.

Best Actor (Likely Winnter and My Favorite)

Michael Keaton ( Birdman )

According to insiders, Keaton is in the lead but faces strong competition from Eddie Redmayne ( Theory of Everything ).

Best Supporting Actress (Likely Winner)

Patricia Arquette ( Boyhood )

Best Supporting Actress (My Favorite)

Emma Stone ( Birdman )

Yes, this will more or less be Boyhood’s year and the Arquette will probably win for her role as mom. But I’m more impressed with Stone as the sulking daughter of Birdman's fallen superhero.

Best Supporting Actor (Likely Winner and My Favorite)

J.K. Simmons ( Whiplash )

A fine character actor for years, Simmons steps into the spotlight as a maniac with a point—a music instructor who demands excellence at all costs. I’m also partial to Edward Norton in Birdman , but Simmons’ performance is unforgettable.