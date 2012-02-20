Rachel Weisz Blows the Whistle

“Inspired by real events,” <em>The Whistleblower</em> visits Bosnia in the rubble-strewn aftermath of the Yugoslav civil war and finds power, corruption and liesnot just among the bribe-taking, uncaring local authorities but also the U.N. officials and American contractors assigned to train the Bosnians in the ways of democracy. <em>The Whistleblower </em>stars Rachel Weisz as the only honest cop in the country, willing to turn in her American colleagues if necessary, supported in small roles by Vanessa Redgrave and David Strathairn. Despite its Hollywood thriller conventions, the film by director Larysa Kondracki tells a disturbing story of international sex trafficking, the slavery of the women caught in its net and the scummy hypocrisy of international aid groups and Western powers. <em>The Whistleblower</em> is out on DVD.