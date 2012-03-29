The Real Horse Whisperer

<p> The inspiration for Robert Redford\'s character in <em>The Horse Whisperer</em> is the subject of a documentary that—is this a surprise?—won the Audience Award at Sundance 2011. <em>Buck</em>, the story of Buck Brannaman, passed quickly through theaters more preoccupied with superheroes than the real ones, but is out now on DVD. </p> <p> The film is about more than horses, because Brannaman\'s equestrian methods are drawn directly from his abusive childhood experience. He learned what not to do as a parent (or rider) from his biological father and what to do from his foster parents. With horses as well as children, fear damages the spirit and bribery results in coddled brats. Strictness tempered by fairness, discipline based on respect, is the right regimen. As Brannaman says, the horse fanciers who come to his clinics with troubled animals are likely bringing their own problems in the saddlebag. </p>