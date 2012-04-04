Angelique, a panic attack always waiting to happen, practices self-confidence in the window glass on her way to her job interview at the chocolate factory. Jean-Rene, the family-owned firm's director, conceals his panic under a placid mask of authority. He hires her instantly, not recognizing a kindred insecure spirit. Can romance be far behind? French director Jean-Pierre Ameris' <em>Romantics Anonymous</em> (out on DVD) is a consistently amusing, even laugh out loud comedy of psychotherapy, romantic blundering and social awkwardness. Playing the protagonists, Isabelle Carre (<em>Private Fears in Public Places</em>) and Benoit Poelvoorde (<em>Coco Before Chanel</em>) deliver their characters with charming understatement. <em>Romantics Anonymous</em> is the kind of adult comedy Hollywood abandoned long ago. Long live France!