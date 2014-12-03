Ry Cooder’s Soundtracks

Ry Cooder is a virtuoso, a stellar guitarist, master of many stringed instruments and enthusiastic ethnomusicologist. In the ‘60s he recorded with Captain Beefheart, Taj Mahal and The Rolling Stones, and in the ‘70s began issuing a long string of solo albums. In the ‘80s he became a prolific soundtrack artist. In 1985 and ’86, he recorded soundtracks for no less than four films.

Those four albums plus three others have been issued on a CD box set, Soundtracks . The music is low key and adjusted to the themes and settings of their films. The most memorable movie represented here is director Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas (1985); four others are associated with filmmaker Walter Hill, including Crossroads , Johnny Handsome , Trespass and Blue City .

A consistent group of star musicians accompanied Cooder on these soundtracks, led by guitarist David Lindley. Guest stars include Los Lobos’ Cesar Rosas and David Hidalgo, Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench and bluesman Sonny Terry.