× Expand The Scarapist Poster

The Scarapist is a film of mounting domestic anxiety, creative frustration and dangerous mind games. The star is Milwaukee expatriate Jeanne Marie Spicuzza, who authored the screenplay, co-directs (with Synthian Sharp) and plays the protagonist, Lana. Although she has a materially comfortable upper-middle class life and an adorable daughter, Lana is married to an obvious lunkhead and snaps back as their relationship sputters into angry outbursts. She is not making progress on her novel. Feeling blocked, she seeks help from a therapist, Ilse.

Many visually arresting segments support the intriguing story. Good use is made of the autumnal suburban landscape whose falling leaves and lurid colors suggest unease. The Scarapist skirts genres, flirting with horror without surrendering to its charms, and critiques dubious forms of psychotherapy, especially claims for unlocking repressed memories. Ilsa’s treatment (“inner work x93 she calls it) involves hypnosis and suggestion and tries to manipulate the will of her clients.

Spicuzza and fellow Milwaukeean R. Michael Gull (playing one of Ilsa’s henchmen) give the most fully rounded performances. The Scarapist will soon find its way to the film festival circuit.

Check out the trailer: