Simply Red Live

By the time Simply Red disbanded in 2010, singer Mick Hucknall and company had scored many gold albums and international hit singles such as “Money's too Tight to Mention,” “Holding Back the Years” and “The Right Thing.” These and many other pop soul tunes from Simply Red's large catalogue are found on the DVD <em>Live at Montreux 2003</em>. The 18 numbers from that year are supplemented by an additional seven recorded at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2010. Hucknall proves a gracious performer with good range, command and sustain. He's back by a large ensemble (with full horn section and backup singers) that slides easily between smoky smooth jazz grooves and light upbeat funk.