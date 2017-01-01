Tinariwen Comes Home

Tinariwen has earned a reputation among world music fans for reconnecting the African-American sound of electric blues-rock with its African roots. The band originates in the hot, stony outback where Mali meets Algeria, a contested region in the southern Sahara. Somehow these musicians, born of the nomadic Toureg people but living now in cities, forged a sound that find the organic link between the droning syncopation of West Africa with the droning syncopation of primitive African-American blues, transposing those idioms into an almost rock sound with an army of electric guitars.

For their new album, Imidiwan: Companions (released by World Village), Tinariwen returned home, recording music in a remote village—the sound captures the shimmer of a heat mirage dancing along a low, endless horizon. Accompanying the CD is a DVD documentary on the making of the album, showing recording sessions in a mud walled house in a remote oasis or outdoors by a campfire. The region looks the way the music sounds—jagged, rocky, hot and dusty.